San Bernardino County mountain rescues continue in communities affected by winter storm

Rescue efforts continue across San Bernardino County mountain communities where residents remain trapped in the aftermath of a powerful winter storm that dumped several inches of snow across the region.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department shared photos Sunday of the rescues involving several agencies including San Bernardino County Fire, Caltrans District 8, San Bernardino County Public Works, and CHP Lake Arrowhead.

"Snowfall of upwards to 10 feet has put significant weight and strain on structures, roof, trees, and even unsupported gas meters," the sheriff's department said. "As a rule of thumb, snow weighs approximately 20 pounds per cubic foot, this can cause breakage of pipes and connections on your gas meter."

Officials encourage residents to use a broom or brush to clear snow away from meters only if it is safe to do so. Do not use a shovel or hard object to remove the snow because this may damage the meter, officials said.

According to SoCalGas, there are no system-wide gas outages or interruptions in the area. Residents are reminded that falling snow and ice could potentially damage meters.

If you believe your gas meter has been damaged or smell gas, contact SoCalGas at 1-800-427-2200 immediately.

You can reach the hotline at 909-387-3911, if you are facing a life-threatening emergency, call or text 9-1-1.

Those looking for food distribution can visit the following sites:

California has struggled to dig out residents in mountain communities from as much as 10 feet of snow after back-to-back storms battered the state. Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared states of emergency in 13 counties including San Bernardino County, where the massive snowfall has closed roads, caused power outages, collapsed roofs and trapped residents in their homes for days.

Authorities have been working to clear roads and distribute food, water and blankets to snow-battered residents while the Red Cross has set up a shelter at a local high school.

Some residents could be shut in for another week because of the challenges in clearing out so much snow, officials said.

Katy Curtis, who lives in the San Bernardino mountain community of Crestline, said she hiked with snowshoes for five miles to get a can of gasoline to a family trapped in their house to fuel a generator.

"I’m healthy, so I just thought, well, I can walk, and I did. But it was probably the longest day of my life," said Curtis, adding the family had someone with medical needs. Cars are completely buried, and snow is piled up to the roof of her home. Curtis said.

"We’re just all so exhausted in every way," she said.

