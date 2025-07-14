Sam Haskell Jr., LA man accused of killing wife, her parents, dies in jail

The Brief Sam Haskell Jr., accused of murdering his wife and her parents, has died in jail. His death occurred two days before a hearing to determine if he would stand trial. The cause of death has not been officially released, and the remains of Mei Haskell's parents are still missing.



WARNING: This story contains graphic imagery and details. Reader discretion is advised.

Sam Haskell IV, son of top Hollywood talent agent Sam Haskell, has died in jail just two days before his court hearing to determine if he should stand trial for the murder of his wife, Mei Lee Haskell, and her parents, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

What we know:

Haskell died while in custody at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, July 12, the LASD confirmed.

His preliminary court hearing was scheduled for Monday, July 14, according to jail records.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman's torso found in Encino leads to Tarzana man's arrest; Missing persons search for wife, in-laws

What they're saying:

According to Haskell's attorney, Joseph A. Weimortz Jr., Haskell was planning to waive his right to a preliminary hearing and was willing to enter into a plea agreement, but he apparently killed himself behind bars.

"My client was not afraid of prison, but he was afraid of an even larger media spectacle," Weimortz said in a statement per City News Service. "He was not afraid for himself, he was afraid for his boys. He was afraid that every photo taken, every word written, would be a permanent scar his children would have to live with.

"He was afraid that every gory, salacious detail, regardless of its truth or falsity, would be used for public entertainment. In order to avoid more media exposure, he was willing to waive his right to a preliminary hearing. In order to avoid more media exposure, he was willing to waive his right to a jury trial. In order to avoid more media exposure, he was willing to plead.

"My client's acts were not acts of cowardice or lunacy. Ultimately, my client was even willing to take his own life, believing that it would end this terrible chaos."

What we don't know:

His cause of death was not released.

The backstory:

Haskell Jr. pleaded not guilty earlier this year on murder charges after the body parts of his missing wife, Mei Lee Haskell, 37, were discovered in a trash bin in Encino.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Sam Haskell, LA man accused of dumping torso, pleads not guilty to killings of wife and in-laws

He was charged with three counts of murder under special circumstances of committing multiple murders and was facing life in prison without the chance of parole if convicted, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Haskell was arrested in November 2023 on suspicion of killing Mei, her mother, Yanxiang Wang, 64; and stepfather, Gaoshan Li, 72.

Haskell, Mei, their three children, and her parents all lived together in a home in the 4100 block of Coldstream Terrace in Tarzana. His wife and her parents were all last seen on or about Nov. 6, according to authorities.

According to prosecutors, on Nov. 7, Haskell allegedly hired four day laborers to remove several heavy plastic trash bags from his property. The workers said they were paid $500 and told that they were hauling away rocks, although the bags felt soft and soggy.

"One of the laborers opened one of the bags and allegedly observed human body parts," the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a November statement.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Murdered wife of Hollywood exec's son may have been alive when she was decapitated: autopsy

One of the workers called 911 when they opened one of the bags and reported that they saw body parts, authorities said.

The laborers said they drove back to Haskell's home, returned the money, and left the bags in the driveway.

Haskell was then caught on video dumping the bags out of the back of a Tesla into an Encino dumpster. Those bags were later discovered by a homeless man, who contacted police. Haskell was arrested a short time later.

Haskell's father, Sam Haskell III, is the former executive vice president and global head of William Morris Agency. The former Hollywood agent represented celebrities including Dolly Parton, Whoopi Goldberg, and George Clooney.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Human remains found: Hollywood executive's son arrested after gruesome discovery in Encino

What we don't know:

The remains of Mei's parents have not been found.

If you or someone you know is in need of mental health support, call or text 988. Call 800-854-7771 for crisis response teams in the field or mental health resources through the 24/7 LACDMH help line.