SAG-AFTRA solidarity march underway in Hollywood

A solidarity march and rally is taking place Wednesday as the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes continue.

The SAG-AFTRA strike is now in its 62nd day, while the WGA strike is in its 135th day.

The rally will be going through the Hollywood area beginning at 8 a.m. The march will begin at Paramount Studios, then go down to Van Ness to Melrose at 11 a.m.

