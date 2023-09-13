Expand / Collapse search

SAG-AFTRA solidarity march underway in Hollywood

By FOX 11
Published 
Updated 9:42AM
Hollywood
FOX 11

Thousands attend SAG-AFTRA solidarity march

Both SAG-AFTRA and the WGA are fighting for compensation from streaming, as well as job protection against AI.

LOS ANGELES - A solidarity march and rally is taking place Wednesday as the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes continue.

The SAG-AFTRA strike is now in its 62nd day, while the WGA strike is in its 135th day. 

The rally will be going through the Hollywood area beginning at 8 a.m. The march will begin at Paramount Studios, then go down to Van Ness to Melrose at 11 a.m. 

Both guilds are seeking to address issues brought about by the dominance of streaming services, which have changed all aspects of production and pay in the industry.