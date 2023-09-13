SAG-AFTRA solidarity march underway in Hollywood
LOS ANGELES - A solidarity march and rally is taking place Wednesday as the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes continue.
The SAG-AFTRA strike is now in its 62nd day, while the WGA strike is in its 135th day.
The rally will be going through the Hollywood area beginning at 8 a.m. The march will begin at Paramount Studios, then go down to Van Ness to Melrose at 11 a.m.
Both guilds are seeking to address issues brought about by the dominance of streaming services, which have changed all aspects of production and pay in the industry.