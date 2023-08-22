SAG-AFTRA, WGA hold 'National Day of Solidarity' strike

SAG-AFTRA and the WGA will hold a "National Day of Solidarity" rally Tuesday outside Disney Studios.

"SAG-AFTRA and WGA will join forces with the AFL-CIO and its affiliates from across the nation and across industries for a National Day of Solidarity," SAG-AFTRA said in a statement. "In this ‘Summer of Strikes,’ working Americans everywhere are fighting for fair contracts, better compensation, safe working conditions and protections from encroaching technology. Together, we are showing corporate America that when we fight, we win!"

SAG-AFTRA has been on strike since July 14. The Writers Guild has been on strike since May 2.

The rally begins at 10 a.m.

The WGA, after four straight days of bargaining last week, will resume negotiations this week with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.