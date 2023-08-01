WGA Strike: Producers want to meet with Hollywood writers to resume negotiations

Striking Hollywood writers may finally see light at the end of the tunnel – or at least that is the idea the producers are trying to sell.

According to a report from Deadline, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers – the Hollywood studios – are requesting a meeting with the Writer's Guild of America for a meeting Friday, August 4 to resume negotiations.

In an internal memo released for WGA members that was later leaked to the public, WGA warned fellow writers to be wary of rumors.

The report comes as WGA members have walked off from their jobs to strike for better working conditions. Weeks after the writers began striking, members of SAG-AFTRA joined WGA in the picking lines.

