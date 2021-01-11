Sacramento County DA slams LA County DA George Gascón over policy changes

article

A Sacramento County DA is criticizing newly-elected DA George Gascón for his sweeping policy changes in Los Angeles County.

On Monday, FOX 11's Bill Melugin obtained a letter sent by Sacramento County DA Anne Marie Schubert telling Gascón his new policies are "abandoning duty to victim's rights."

In the letter, Schubert vowed to never let Gascón and his office authority over any Sacramento case.

"I will never grant you jurisdiction over any crimes that involve Sacramento County while these policies of yours remain in place," her letter read in part.

She also called Gascón's special directives "not just extreme but will undoubtedly wreak havoc on crime victims and their Constitutional rights."

Schubert's letter comes just days after another California DA openly criticized Gascón. San Diego DA Summer Stephan said Gascón's reforms are not "in the interest of justice" and the DA rescinded her permission for Gascón to prosecute an accused LA cop killer's San Diego armed robbery charges.

"I did not want to pick this fight, but I just can’t be silent," Stephan told Melugin last week. "This is new territory, I haven’t had to do this before."

Below is the letter sent by Schubert:

