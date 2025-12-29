Dozens of motorcycles belonging to wanted fugitive Ryan James Wedding seized by Mexican authorities

The Brief Wedding was indicted in November on murder, money laundering, and drug trafficking charges connected to a transnational criminal enterprise. A $15 million reward is being offered for his capture. Officials believe Wedding is living in Mexico.



Dozens of motorcycles belonging to former Olympian-turned drug kingpin, Ryan James Wedding, were seized by Mexican authorities, the FBI announced Monday.

FBI officials said earlier this month, Mexican authorities executed multiple search warrants and seized numerous motorcycles believed to be owned by Wedding.

The estimated value of the motorcycles is approximately $40 million.

Photo credit: FBI Los Angeles via X

Who is Ryan Wedding?

The backstory:

The former Olympic snowboarder was indicted in November 2025 by the U.S. government on murder, money laundering, and drug trafficking charges connected to a transnational criminal enterprise that generates billions of dollars annually. Wedding, 44, is accused of killing a U.S. federal witness, who was gunned down in a restaurant in Medellín, Colombia, before he could testify against Wedding.

Attorney General Pam Bondi stated that Wedding's organization, which works closely with the Mexican-based Sinaloa Cartel, is responsible for importing 60 metric tons of cocaine to the U.S. from Mexico each year, netting an annual billion-dollar profit.

Officials believe he is hiding in Mexico, speaks both English and Spanish, and is being protected by the Sinaloa Cartel.

Photos taken in 2024 courtesy FBI

‘Largest distributor of cocaine in Canada’

Dig deeper:

Wedding competed for Canada in the 2002 Winter Olympics in Utah in the men's parallel giant slalom event, where he finished in 24th place.

He is charged with overseeing the criminal enterprise and enriching himself with laundered drug proceeds.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The indictment also includes charges related to the November 20, 2023, murders of two members of a family in Caledon, Ontario, Canada, allegedly committed in retaliation for a stolen drug shipment that passed through Southern California.

He is now accused of being the largest distributor of cocaine in Canada.

Reward offered for capture

A reward up to $15 million for information leading to his arrest and/or conviction is available, the FBI said. Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI at (424) 495-0614. You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.