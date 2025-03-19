Suspect involved in pursuit that killed San Bernardino deputy charged with murder

The Brief Ryan Dwayne Turner faces a number of charges including murder for a pursuit crash that claimed the life of a deputy. The nine-minute pursuit happened Monday, March 17 in Victorville. Officials say Turner drove at speeds of 100 MPH on surface streets. Deputy Hector Cuevas' patrol car hit another vehicle. The impact of the crash caused his car to split in half. He died at the scene.



Ryan Dwayne Turner, the 22-year-old suspect who allegedly stole a car then led deputies on a chase in Victorville that ultimately ended in a fatal crash, has been charged with murder, officials announced Wednesday.

San Bernardino County District Attorney Jason Anderson announced multiple charges against Turner including murder, auto theft, and fleeing from an officer.

He is expected to be arraigned Thursday morning. He faces anywhere from 17 years to life in prison.

On March 17, deputies from the Victorville Station spotted a stolen vehicle near Mojave Drive and Amargosa Road. They attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but Turner sped off and a pursuit ensued.

During the pursuit, Deputy Hector Cuevas Jr. was involved in a traffic collision with another car at the intersection of El Evado and Seneca streets in Victorville.

The force of the crash caused his patrol vehicle to split in half. Cuevas died at the scene.

A woman in another car, who was not involved in the pursuit, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The sheriff's department said Turner stopped the vehicle at El Evado Road and Zuni Lane and fled on foot. He was quickly arrested.

Cuevas was one of multiple deputies in pursuit of Turner.

During a press conference Wednesday, officials said the pursuit lasted about nine minutes with speeds reaching over 100 MPH on surface streets. They say Turner drove recklessly and ran four red lights.

Turner's criminal history

A day after the deadly crash, the Rialto Police Department issued a statement saying Turner has a history of fleeing from law enforcement.

They said he has an extensive criminal arrest history and was involved in a high-speed chase with the Rialto Police Department on January 29, 2024.

That pursuit also resulted in a collision. During that incident, Turner was in possession of a reportedly stolen vehicle, and when they attempted to stop the vehicle, Turner fled. The police department said the pursuit reached speeds of 90 mph on surface streets, traveling from Rialto to San Bernardino before reaching the intersection of Foothill Blvd. and Meridian Ave.

At that intersection, an officer collided with another vehicle that entered the intersection. They said Turner fled but was later detained by the San Bernardino Police Department.

While in San Bernardino Police custody, officials said Turner attempted to flee from officers while handcuffed.

For that incident in 2024, Turner was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, grand theft auto, and felony evading.

On February 22, 2024, he entered a plea deal with the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office and pleaded no contest to grand theft auto — receiving a sentence of 16 months in county prison.

All other charges were dismissed. Despite the sentence, Turner was released from custody in October 2024, after only serving eight months of his sentence pursuant to custody credits that were enacted in October 2011, the Rialto Police Department said in a statement.

Early release from custody

Rialto Police Chief Mark Kling said if Turner wasn't given time served credit, Deputy Cuevas would still be alive.

"In October 2011, PC 4019 was enacted to give time served credits to felony suspects serving time in county jails. Because of this law, Ryan Turner was released from county prison after serving only half of his original 16-month sentence. Before AB 109 and PC 4019 were enacted there is a good likelihood that Ryan Turner would still be in state prison today and this deputy would still be alive. Ryan Turner’s actions speak loudly that he has a habitual pattern of fleeing law enforcement because he fears no consequences," said Chief Kling.