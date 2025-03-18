San Bernardino deputy killed during pursuit: Suspect had history of fleeing from law enforcement

The Brief A deputy was killed in a horrific crash while pursuing Ryan Turner who was in a stolen vehicle. Turner has a long criminal history and was arrested on January 29, 2024 after a pursuit with the Rialto Police Department. Turner was released from custody in October 2024 after only serving eight months of his sentence.



The suspect involved in a fatal police chase with San Bernardino County deputies on Monday has a long criminal history, officials said.

The backstory:

On March 17, deputies from the Victorville Station spotted a stolen vehicle near Mojave Drive and Amargosa Road. They attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Ryan Dwayne Turner, Jr., sped off and a pursuit ensued.

During the pursuit, Deputy Hector Cuevas Jr. was involved in a traffic collision with another car at the intersection of El Evado and Seneca streets in Victorville. The force of the crash caused his patrol vehicle to split in half.

Cuevas died at the scene.

A woman in another car, who was not involved in the pursuit, was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

The sheriff's department said Turner stopped the vehicle at El Evado Road and Zuni Lane and fled on foot. He was quickly arrested.

Suspect's criminal history

Dig deeper:

A day after the deadly crash, the Rialto Police Department issued a statement saying Turner has a history of fleeing from law enforcement.

They said he has an extensive criminal arrest history and was involved in a high-speed chase with the Rialto Police Department on January 29, 2024.

That pursuit also resulted in a collision. During that incident, Turner was in possession of a reportedly stolen vehicle, and when they attempted to stop the vehicle, Turner fled. The police department said the pursuit reached speeds of 90 mph on surface streets, traveling from Rialto to San Bernardino before reaching the intersection of Foothill Blvd. and Meridian Ave.

At that intersection, an officer collided with another vehicle that entered the intersection. They said Turner fled but was later detained by the San Bernardino Police Department.

Ryan Turner

While in San Bernardino Police custody, officials said Turner attempted to flee from officers while handcuffed.

For that incident in 2024, Turner was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, grand theft auto, and felony evading.

On February 22, 2024, he entered a plea deal with the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office and pleaded no contest to grand theft auto — receiving a sentence of 16 months in county prison.

All other charges were dismissed. Despite the sentence, Turner was released from custody in October 2024, after only serving eight months of his sentence pursuant to custody credits that were enacted in October 2011, the Rialto Police Department said in a statement.

Suspect released early

What they're saying:

Rialto Police Chief Mark Kling said if Turner wasn't given time served credit, Deputy Cuevas would still be alive.

"In October 2011, PC 4019 was enacted to give time served credits to felony suspects serving time in county jails. Because of this law, Ryan Turner was released from county prison after serving only half of his original 16-month sentence. Before AB 109 and PC 4019 were enacted there is a good likelihood that Ryan Turner would still be in state prison today and this deputy would still be alive. Ryan Turner’s actions speak loudly that he has a habitual pattern of fleeing law enforcement because he fears no consequences," said Chief Kling.