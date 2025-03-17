San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy killed in crash during pursuit

The Brief A San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy was killed during a pursuit Monday. The crash happened at the intersection of El Evado and Seneca streets in Victorville.



A deputy with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department was killed during a pursuit in the Inland Empire on Monday, officials said.

What we know:

Just before 11 a.m., deputies were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle when one of the deputies was involved in a collision at the intersection of El Evado and Seneca streets in Victorville.

The deputy was pronounced deceased. A woman in another car was also involved in the collision and taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led to the collision.

Local perspective:

A procession for the fallen deputy was held hours after the deadly crash.