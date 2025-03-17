Expand / Collapse search

San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy killed in crash during pursuit

Updated  March 17, 2025 3:00pm PDT
San Bernardino County
The Brief

    • A San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy was killed during a pursuit Monday.
    • The crash happened at the intersection of El Evado and Seneca streets in Victorville.

VICTORVILLE, Calif. - A deputy with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department was killed during a pursuit in the Inland Empire on Monday, officials said. 

What we know:

Just before 11 a.m., deputies were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle when one of the deputies was involved in a collision at the intersection of El Evado and Seneca streets in Victorville

The deputy was pronounced deceased.  A woman in another car was also involved in the collision and taken to the hospital in unknown condition. 

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led to the collision. 

Local perspective:

A procession for the fallen deputy was held hours after the deadly crash. 

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. 

