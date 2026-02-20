Russell Westbrook's wife shares hateful email from angry fan: 'I hope you both die in a car crash'

The Brief Nina Westbrook shared a threatening email from a fan telling her and Russell Westbrook, "I hope you both die in a car crash," after the Kings’ loss Thursday night. She said the message is not an isolated incident and expressed concern about threats directed at athletes and their families. Westbrook pointed to the negative impact of sports betting, saying it is bringing out "the worst in people."



Nina Westbrook, former UCLA basketball star and wife of future NBA Hall of Famer, Russell Westbrook, shared a vile email she received from a fan after her husband’s performance on Thursday night.

What we know:

Teams across the NBA resumed play Thursday after the All-Star break.

For the Sacramento Kings, things simply did not go well, and they were blown out by the Orlando Magic 131-94. In 17 minutes, Russell Westbrook had five points, one assist and three turnovers.

While fans have expressed frustration with the team this season, one fan crossed the line in an email to Nina Westbrook that she posted to her Instagram Stories on Friday.

Not only did the subject line read, "F—k you," but the angry fan proceeded to say her "s—t husband sucks so f—n bad. "Can’t even get 10 points is pathetic. I hope you both die in a car crash," they wrote.

"The negative effects of sports betting. Brings out the worst in ppl," Mrs. Westbrook wrote.

It's been a rough season for Sacramento. Despite having former All-Stars Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan on the roster, Sacramento remains last place in the Western Conference with a 12-45 record. In addition, it was recently announced Zach LaVine would undergo season-ending surgery.

What they're saying:

After posting the email, Nina Westbrook said she received an outpouring of support.

"I’d like to express gratitude for the support I’ve received from so many of you," she wrote on her Instagram Stories. "Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident. It’s something my husband and I consider routine. With that said, I’m sharing this now because I’m growing increasingly concerned for athletes."

Nina Westbrook is a licensed marriage and family therapist and said she is aware of the impact such messages can have on athletes’ mental health.

"I have a keen understanding of the psychological implications and dangers of sports betting and gambling," she wrote. "People should understand the risks associated with it, especially before introducing it to their children."

"I don’t claim to have all the answers, but the threatening behavior directed toward athletes and their families after games has proven to be one of the early results of amped-up sports betting," she concluded.

The family was also open about how they were treated by Laker fans during his tenure with the Lake Show.

Dig deeper:

Westbrook has had better moments this season. Last month, he surpassed Oscar Robertson to become the league’s all-time highest-scoring point guard.

The LA native remains active with his Why Not! Foundation and giving back to the community where he grew up.

