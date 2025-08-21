Man arrested for viral Rose Bowl concert attack

The Brief Pasadena Police have arrested a man accused of attacking three people in the Rose Bowl stands at a recent concert. Julio Cesar Lopez Zavala allegedly attacked three people in the stands after a drink was spilled. Video of the fight went viral online.



Pasadena Police have arrested a man accused of attacking multiple people in the stands of the Rose Bowl at a recent concert, after video of the attack went viral on social media.

The backstory:

The attack happened on Aug. 16 at the Rose Bowl at the Rüfüs Du Sol concert. According to one of the people who was attacked, a drink accidentally spilled on the man.

PREVIOUS: Video shows man attacking woman during concert at Rose Bowl

The woman said she and her friend apologized, but the man yelled at them, claimed it was intentional and ran off. About 30 minutes later, the man returned, and screamed at and threatened the women.

That's when the video showed the man throwing punches over and over. After the attack, he ran off.

What we know:

Using the video, and tips from the public, Pasadena police identified the man as Julio Cesar Lopez Zavala. Officers arrested Zavala on Thursday in Hawthorne.

What's next:

Zavala has not yet been charged. The Pasadena Police have presented the case to the LA County District Attorney's Office.