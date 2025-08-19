Video shows man attacking woman during concert at Rose Bowl

The Brief Pasadena Police are investigating after a man was seen beating a woman at the Rose Bowl. The woman said she accidently spilled a drink and apologized, but the man became angry. The man reportedly fled after the attack.



Video shared online shows a man aggressively beating a woman during a concert at the Rose Bowl. Pasadena Police are now investigating.

What we know:

Bystanders recorded the incident, which occurred August 16 at the Rüfüs Du Sol concert.

According to the woman who was attacked, a drink accidently spilled on the man in front of her. She and her friend apologized, but she said the man yelled at her that it was intentional, then ran off, leaving his friend behind.

The woman said about 30 minutes later the man returned, screamed at them, then threatened them.

"I tried to calm the situation and apologized again — and the next thing I remember, I woke up in the medical tent an hour later and missed the entire show," the woman told The Festival Owl.

She said she was punched in the face repeatedly, causing significant bleeding. Bystanders tried to intervene, but the man kept attacking. Her post online said the attacker fled into the crowd and hasn't been found.

Pasadena Police are investigating, and have asked anyone with information to call them at 626-744-4241.

The band, Rufus Du Sol, released a statement about the attack saying, "Delivering moments for our fans to gather and celebrate safely is what we live for. We have been heart broken to hear of the act of violence that took place during the opening act on Saturday. This type of behavior is completely unacceptable anywhere and the fact that this happened at one of our shows was devastating to learn about."

The Source: Information for this story came from The Festival Owl and a statement was posted online by Rufus Du Sol.



