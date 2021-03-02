Roof collapses after massive fire erupts in South LA commercial building

article

Firefighters were working to knock down a major emergency fire in a single-story commercial building in South Los Angeles on Tuesday morning.

The fire erupted at the building located in the 2700 block of South Long Beach Avenue just before 3:40 a.m. in the Alameda-Central neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Currently, 144 firefighters are at the scene and are in defensive mode working to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

The roof has collapsed as a result of the blaze.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



