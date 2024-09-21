Rollerblader killed in West LA hit-and-run; Police searching for driver

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a man in his 30s who was skating on Rollerblades in West Los Angeles.

The collision occurred around 8:38 p.m. Friday near 2120 S. Bundy Drive near Olympic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Witnesses told police the driver of a Dodge Durango SUV was traveling west on Olympic when he struck the victim, who was also heading west on Olympic near Bundy, a Los Angeles Police Department spokeswoman told City News Service.

The suspect drove away from the scene without stopping. Video showed the bumper of a black Dodge Durango in the street near the crash.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by LAPD personnel, said LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

The investigation of the collision will be handled by the LAPD's Traffic Division, police said.