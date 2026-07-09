Rob Reiner earns posthumous Emmy nomination for guest role on 'The Bear'

The Brief Legendary filmmaker Rob Reiner has received a posthumous Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in Season 4 of FX's " The Bear." The nomination follows the tragic December 2025 deaths of Reiner and his wife, Michele, who were found stabbed to death inside their Brentwood estate. Their son, Nick Reiner, faces two counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances.



Hollywood continues to honor the legendary contributions of director and actor, Rob Reiner. The late filmmaker has been posthumously nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for his standout guest role on the FX series "The Bear."

What we know:

Reiner was nominated for the role of Albert Schnur in the fourth season of "The Bear" on FX as Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series. "The Bear" is a critically acclaimed series, having earned 57 Emmy nominations and 21 wins.

Other nominees in the Outstanding Guest Actor category include:

Connor Storrie: "Saturday Night Live"

Michael B. Jordan: "Shrinking"

Brett Goldstein: "Shrinking"

Hamish Linklater: "Widow’s Bay"

Christopher McDonald: "Hacks"

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Reiner is a Hollywood icon who has directed several classic movies, including "Stand by Me," ‘The Princess Bride," and "When Harry Met Sally."

The backstory:

The prestigious nomination comes seven months after Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Reiner, were found dead in their Brentwood home in December 2025.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner later ruled their deaths as homicides, concluding that the couple died from "multiple sharp force injuries."

Their son, Nick Reiner, was arrested and subsequently charged with two counts of murder, along with the special circumstance allegation of multiple murders, in connection with the stabbing deaths. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

What's next:

Nick Reiner’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 15, 2026. During that court appearance, a judge will review the state's case to determine if there is enough evidence for him to stand trial.

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