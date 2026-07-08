Emmy Nominations 2026: 'The Pitt' and 'Hacks' lead historic 78th Emmy nods

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The Brief The sophomore drama series "The Pitt" secured a dominant, field-leading 25 Emmy nominations, while the final season of "Hacks" set a new comedy record with 24 nods. Fresh Apple TV+ entries "Widow's Bay" and "Pluribus" scored 19 and 18 nominations respectively, while Netflix's "Beef" topped the limited series field with 16 nods. Major broadcast networks remain entirely shut out of the drama series category for the seventh consecutive year, and CBS's 10-time winner "The Amazing Race" suffered a historic snub.



The Television Academy has officially unveiled the nominees for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, setting up a high-stakes showdown between reigning champions, celebrated series finales, and powerhouse streaming newcomers.

Emmy-winning actors Liza Colón-Zayas and Jeff Hiller announced the top categories Wednesday morning at the Wolf Theatre in the Television Academy's Saban Media Center at its North Hollywood headquarters, with Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego hosting the ceremony.

What we know:

HBO Max enjoyed a massively successful morning, spearheaded by "The Pitt" and "Hacks."

Fresh off major rookie wins last year, "The Pitt" completely owned the drama field.

Star Noah Wyle and supporting actress Katherine LaNasa are nominated once again.

The emergency room series dominated the acting categories in particular, claiming four of the seven supporting actress spots with nods for LaNasa, Taylor Dearden, Fiona Dourif, and Sepideh Moafi, alongside supporting actor nominations for Patrick Ball, Shawn Hatosy, and Gerran Howell.

On the comedy side, the May 28 conclusion of "Hacks" prompted a historic farewell from voters.

Its 24 nominations broke the single-year comedy record previously held by "The Bear" (23 nods in 2024) and matched by "The Studio" last year.

Four-time winner Jean Smart picked up another lead actress nomination, while co-star Hannah Einbinder and co-creator Paul W. Downs also scored acting nods.

Apple TV+ also saw massive freshman success. Vince Gilligan’s drama "Pluribus" earned 18 nominations, including a lead actress nod for frontrunner Rhea Seehorn.

Meanwhile, horror-comedy "Widow's Bay" pulled in 19 nominations, including a lead actor nod for Matthew Rhys.

Other notable comedy nods included Harrison Ford and Jason Segel for Apple's "Shrinking," and Elle Fanning and Michelle Pfeiffer for "Margo's Got Money Troubles."

Netflix’s "Beef" led the limited/anthology field with 16 nominations for its new cast, including Carey Mulligan, Oscar Isaac, and Charles Melton.

Here's the full list of nominations:

Drama series

"The Diplomat"; "The Gilded Age"; "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms"; "Paradise"; "The Pitt"; "Pluribus"; "Slow Horses"; "Your Friends & Neighbors."

Comedy series

"Abbott Elementary"; "The Bear"; "Hacks"; "Margo’s Got Money Troubles"; "Nobody Wants This"; "Only Murders in the Building"; "Shrinking"; "Widow’s Bay."

Limited series, anthology series or movie

"All Her Fault"; "The Beast in Me"; "Beef"; "DTF St. Louis"; "Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette."

Drama actor

Sterling K. Brown, "Paradise"; Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"; Mark Ruffalo, "Task"; Rufus Sewell, "The Diplomat"; Noah Wyle, "The Pitt."

Drama actress

Carrie Coon, "The Gilded Age"; Chase Infiniti, "The Testaments"; Keri Russell, "The Diplomat"; Rhea Seehorn, "Pluribus"; Zendaya, "Euphoria."

Supporting actor drama series

Patrick Ball, "The Pitt"; Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"; Shawn Hatosy, "The Pitt"; Gerran Howell, "The Pitt"; Jack Lowden, "Slow Horses"; Tom Pelphrey, "Task"; Carlos-Manuel Vesga, "Pluribus."

Supporting actress drama series

Taylor Dearden, "The Pitt"; Fiona Dourif, "The Pitt"; Allison Janney, "The Diplomat"; Katherine LaNasa, "The Pitt"; Sepideh Moafi, "The Pitt"; Julianne Nicholson, "Paradise"; Karolina Wydra, "Pluribus."

Comedy actor

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, "Wonder Man"; Steve Carell, "Rooster"; Matthew Rhys, "Widow’s Bay"; Jason Segel, "Shrinking"; Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building."

Comedy actress

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"; Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"; Elle Fanning, "Margo’s Got Money Troubles"; Lisa Kudrow, "The Comeback"; Jean Smart, "Hacks."

Supporting actor comedy series

Colman Domingo, "The Four Seasons"; Paul W. Downs, "Hacks"; Harrison Ford, "Shrinking"; Nick Offerman, "Margo’s Got Money Troubles"; Stephen Root, "Widow’s Bay"; Michael Urie, "Shrinking"; Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary."

Supporting actress comedy series

Dale Dickey, "Widow’s Bay"; Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"; Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"; Kate O’Flynn, "Widow’s Bay"; Michelle Pfeiffer, "Margo’s Got Money Troubles"; Megan Stalter, "Hacks"; Jessica Williams, "Shrinking."

Lead actor limited series, anthology series or movie

Riz Ahmed, "Bait"; Jason Bateman, "Black Rabbit"; Charlie Hunnam, "Monster: The Ed Gein Story"; Oscar Isaac, "Beef"; Matthew Rhys, "The Beast in Me."

Lead actress limited, anthology series or movie

Claire Danes, "The Beast in Me"; Sally Field, "Remarkably Bright Creatures"; Carey Mulligan, "Beef"; Sarah Pidgeon, "Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette"; Sarah Snook, "All Her Fault."

Supporting actor limited, anthology series or movie

Jason Bateman, "DTF St. Louis"; Richard Gadd, "Half Man"; David Harbour, "DTF St. Louis"; Richard Jenkins, "DTF St. Louis"; Charles Melton, "Beef"; Nick Offerman, "Death by Lightning."

Supporting actress limited, anthology series or movie

Linda Cardellini, "DTF St. Louis"; Dakota Fanning, "All Her Fault"; Laurie Metcalf, "Monster: The Ed Gein Story"; Joy Sunday, "DTF St. Louis"; Youn Yuh-jung, "Beef"; Constance Zimmer, "Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette."

Talk show

"The Daily Show"; "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"; "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"; "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"; "Saturday Night Live."

Reality competition

"Dancing With the Stars"; "RuPaul’s Drag Race"; "Survivor"; "Top Chef"; "The Traitors."

Outstanding reality or reality program host

RuPaul Charles, "RuPaul’s Drag Race"; Alan Cumming, "The Traitors"; Kristen Kist, "Top Chef"; Ariana Madix, "Love Island USA"; Jeff Probst, "Survivor."

Animated program

"Bob’s Burgers"; "Rick and Morty"; "The Simpsons"; "Smiling Friends"; "South Park"; "Star Wars: Visions."

Outstanding television movie

"Heads of State"; "Miss You, Love You"; "People We Meet on Vacation"; "Remarkably Bright Creatures"; "Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War."

Scripted variety series

"Dave Chappelle: The Unstoppable…"; "The Muppet Show"; "Nikki Glaser: Good Girl"; "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour — Final Show"; "Wicked: One Wonderful Night."

Live variety special

The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show starring Bad Bunny; 83rd Annual Golden Globes; 68th Annual Grammy Awards; The Oscars; 78th Annual Tony Awards.

Outstanding game show host

Steve Harvey, "Family Feud"; Ken Jennings, "Jeopardy!"; Colin Jost, "Pop Culture Jeopardy!"; Jimmy Kimmel, "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire."

What's next:

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" star Mariska Hargitay will host the Sept. 14 ceremony from the Peacock Theater at LA Live.