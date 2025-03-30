Expand / Collapse search

Road rage shooting shuts down 101 Freeway in downtown LA: CHP

Published  March 30, 2025 12:37pm PDT
Lanes were closed for several hours.

    • An apparent road rage shooting on the 101 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles led to the closure of all northbound lanes Saturday afternoon.
    • The altercation involved two occupants of a white Honda SUV.
    • The California Highway Patrol reopened all lanes by 4 p.m.

LOS ANGELES - An apparent road rage shooting on the 101 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles led to a temporary closure of all northbound lanes on Saturday afternoon as authorities investigated the circumstances surrounding the crime.

What we know:

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) shut down all northbound lanes following a reported fight and shooting incident. 

According to the CHP, a physical fight between two people inside a white Honda SUV was reported around 1:35 p.m. on the northbound side of Mission Road. That fight was followed by gunshots fired by an unrelated person from a separate vehicle on Vignes Street.

A SigAlert was issued shortly after the shooting was reported, shutting down all northbound lanes. All lanes reopened by 4 p.m., the CHP said.

One person in the Honda SUV was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

What we don't know:

Details regarding the motive behind the fight and shooting remain unclear. 

The condition of the person who was shot is unknown.

The identity of the person who fired the gunshots and their connection to the SUV occupants has not been disclosed.

The Source: Information for this story is from the California Highway Patrol. City News Service contributed.

