Road rage incidents on the rise in Los Angeles, report shows

Road rage incidents in the Los Angeles area continue to rise.

According to a recent study from Crosstown LA, there were 870 road rage incidents reported in the city of LA in 2022. The 2022 figures represent a 23.1% increase from the previous year.

According to data from the Los Angeles Police Department, the numbers from 2022 are at the highest since 2010.

"The 2022 total was driven in part by the 90 reported incidents each in June and July, both more than in any other month in at least a decade. Figures then fell significantly. After July there was only one month with more than 70 reports," Crosstown LA wrote online.

Credit: Crosstown LA

Recently, road rage incidents have also grown to become more violent. According to LAPD data, 264 road rage incidents in 2022 involved a firearm. That is up 21.1% from the 218 reported in the previous year and a 151.4% increase from 2019.

Data also shows that in 2022, 593 of the incidents reported involved a male driver.

Crosstown LA also ranked the cities with the most incidents reported in 2022.

Downtown: 112

Koreatown: 32

Canoga Park: 24

Reseda: 22

Venice: 22

Westlake: 22

Van Nuys: 20

Wilmington: 19

Panorama City: 18

Chatsworth: 17

LA's heavy and nonstop traffic could be to blame for the rise in road rage. The LAPD defines road rage as when a person commits an assault with a weapon due to something that happened while driving.