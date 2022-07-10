Expand / Collapse search

VIDEO: Man attacks driver with bear spray in alleged road rage attack

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Tujunga
The LAPD is looking for the driver of a Toyota Matrix who assaulted another drive with bear spray.

TUJUNGA, Calif. - Los Angeles police are looking for a man caught on camera attacking another driver with bear spray in an apparent road rage attack in Tujunga. 

It happened this week near Day Street and Plainview Avenue.

Video taken by another drive shows the suspect approach the victim's window. The two appear to exchange words when the suspect shoots bear spray at the victim. 

Police say the suspect - when he is found - will be arrested for assault and battery. 