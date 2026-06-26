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Electric scooter rider killed in Riverside crash

By
FOX 11
Riverside
Published June 26, 2026 8:56 AM PDT
Published June 26, 2026 8:56 AM PDT

The Brief

    • A 56-year-old man died Thursday afternoon after losing control of an electric scooter and crashing in Riverside.
    • The rider was traveling against traffic on Butte Drive and lost control while attempting to transition onto a sidewalk driveway.
    • The Riverside Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team is currently investigating whether drugs or alcohol played a role.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Riverside after a 56-year-old man was killed Thursday afternoon after losing control of his electric scooter.

What we know:

Riverside Police officers and the Riverside Fire Department responded to the 6800 block of Butte Drive around 2 p.m. 

The man was found on the ground next to the scooter, police said. He died at the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim was riding a black GoTrax Apex Pro Commuting electric scooter southbound on Butte Drive, traveling against the flow of traffic. He was wearing a DOT-approved helmet, police said. 

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According to authorities, the crash happened when he attempted to ride from the roadway onto a driveway to access the sidewalk and lost control of the e-scooter. 

No other vehicles were involved.

What we don't know:

It's unknown whether drugs or alcohol were contributing factors to the crash. 

SUGGESTED:

The man's identity has not been released, and his cause of death remains under investigation.

What they're saying:

"This tragic incident is a reminder that riders should always operate electric scooters in the same direction as traffic, remain alert to changes in pavement or elevation, and ride at a speed that allows them to maintain control," said Traffic Bureau Sergeant Tim Jensen. 

"Even when wearing a helmet, a loss of control can have devastating consequences."

What's next:

The Riverside Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating the cause of the crash.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Riverside Police Department Traffic Detective Jeff Derouin at (951) 826-8722 or via email at JDerouin@RiversideCA.gov.

The Source: This report is based on information provided by the Riverside Police Department.

Riverside