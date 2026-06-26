The Brief A 56-year-old man died Thursday afternoon after losing control of an electric scooter and crashing in Riverside. The rider was traveling against traffic on Butte Drive and lost control while attempting to transition onto a sidewalk driveway. The Riverside Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team is currently investigating whether drugs or alcohol played a role.



An investigation is underway in Riverside after a 56-year-old man was killed Thursday afternoon after losing control of his electric scooter.

What we know:

Riverside Police officers and the Riverside Fire Department responded to the 6800 block of Butte Drive around 2 p.m.

The man was found on the ground next to the scooter, police said. He died at the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim was riding a black GoTrax Apex Pro Commuting electric scooter southbound on Butte Drive, traveling against the flow of traffic. He was wearing a DOT-approved helmet, police said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

According to authorities, the crash happened when he attempted to ride from the roadway onto a driveway to access the sidewalk and lost control of the e-scooter.

No other vehicles were involved.

What we don't know:

It's unknown whether drugs or alcohol were contributing factors to the crash.

SUGGESTED:

The man's identity has not been released, and his cause of death remains under investigation.

What they're saying:

"This tragic incident is a reminder that riders should always operate electric scooters in the same direction as traffic, remain alert to changes in pavement or elevation, and ride at a speed that allows them to maintain control," said Traffic Bureau Sergeant Tim Jensen.

"Even when wearing a helmet, a loss of control can have devastating consequences."

What's next:

The Riverside Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating the cause of the crash.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Riverside Police Department Traffic Detective Jeff Derouin at (951) 826-8722 or via email at JDerouin@RiversideCA.gov.