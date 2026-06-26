Electric scooter rider killed in Riverside crash
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Riverside after a 56-year-old man was killed Thursday afternoon after losing control of his electric scooter.
What we know:
Riverside Police officers and the Riverside Fire Department responded to the 6800 block of Butte Drive around 2 p.m.
The man was found on the ground next to the scooter, police said. He died at the scene.
A preliminary investigation revealed the victim was riding a black GoTrax Apex Pro Commuting electric scooter southbound on Butte Drive, traveling against the flow of traffic. He was wearing a DOT-approved helmet, police said.
According to authorities, the crash happened when he attempted to ride from the roadway onto a driveway to access the sidewalk and lost control of the e-scooter.
No other vehicles were involved.
What we don't know:
It's unknown whether drugs or alcohol were contributing factors to the crash.
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The man's identity has not been released, and his cause of death remains under investigation.
What they're saying:
"This tragic incident is a reminder that riders should always operate electric scooters in the same direction as traffic, remain alert to changes in pavement or elevation, and ride at a speed that allows them to maintain control," said Traffic Bureau Sergeant Tim Jensen.
"Even when wearing a helmet, a loss of control can have devastating consequences."
What's next:
The Riverside Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating the cause of the crash.
What you can do:
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Riverside Police Department Traffic Detective Jeff Derouin at (951) 826-8722 or via email at JDerouin@RiversideCA.gov.
The Source: This report is based on information provided by the Riverside Police Department.