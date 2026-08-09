Family says elderly couple died in Santa Monica house fire

The Brief Two people were found dead after a house fire along Lincoln Blvd. in Santa Monica early Sunday. Firefighters found the home fully engulfed in flames shortly before 3 a.m. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



Authorities say they responded to a house fire along Lincoln Blvd. early Sunday morning.

Officials say two people were found dead inside the home.

"When something like this happens, it's not a daily occurrence for one thing," Kleiner said.

Beverly says she's lived in Santa Monica for decades. She says there was a large number of first responders along Lincoln Blvd. early Sunday morning.

"There were several police cars here, every single light on," Kleiner said.

Officials say Santa Monica Police Department and Santa Monica Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire shortly before 3 a.m. on Sunday.

First responders say they found the home fully engulfed in flames. Authorities say once firefighters made it inside, they found two people who had already died.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the identity or age of the victims.

Matt, the son and one of the children of the victims, tells FOX 11 he lost his elderly parents who lived in the house for many years.

He says the couple had been married for over 70 years and were beloved in the neighborhood.

Beverly says while she didn't know the couple, she feels the loss for the tight-knit community.

"I don't know who they are. It’s heartbreaking nevertheless," Kleiner said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.