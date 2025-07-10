Madera Fire: Wind-driven fire ignites in Riverside County near Temecula

article

Firefighters were working to knock down a wind-driven fire that ignited in Riverside County on Thursday morning.

What we know:

Cal Fire said the fire was reported at 9:33 a.m. Thursday, July 10 at Paruba Road and Winner's Circle in the unincorporated part of Temecula.

Fire officials initially said the fire was at 25 acres, "burning in light flashy fuels," and had the potential to quickly reach between 500–700 acres.

As the fire continued to spread, additional ground and air resources were called in to assist.

In the latest update posted at 11:45 a.m., Cal Fire mapped the fire at 19 acres with 5% containment.

The Madera Fire is the latest fire to erupt in the Inland Empire in recent weeks as warm temperatures and dry conditions dominate the forecast.

EVACUATIONS

So far, officials have not issued any evacuation orders or warnings.

What they're saying:

"Resources are expected to remain committed for approximately the next 10 hours," Cal Fire said. "Due to favorable conditions and significant progress on the ground, both aircraft and dozers will begin demobilizing shortly."