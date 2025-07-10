Hot weather peaks Thursday in SoCal: What to know

The Brief Southern California will experience above-normal temperatures on Thursday, with some inland areas reaching triple digits. A cooling trend is expected from Friday through the weekend, bringing more moderate temperatures and increased fog. Gusty winds, warm temperatures, and low humidity will elevate fire weather danger in mountainous and interior regions.



Southern California is bracing for above-normal temperatures on Thursday, with some areas experiencing triple-digit heat.

As much of the region continues to bake under this mini-heat wave, the Los Angeles County Health Department is warning the public to avoid ocean waters at several beaches due to high bacteria levels.

What we know:

Temperatures across most areas today are expected to be 2 to 5 degrees, and locally up to 7 degrees, warmer than normal, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

Along the beaches and coast, highs will be in the 70s. Health officials issued warnings for several beaches due to high bacteria levels. The affected beaches are:

Solstice Creek at Dan Blocker County Beach, 100 yards up and down the coast from the creek;

Walnut Creek at Paradise Cove, 100 yards up and down the coast from the creek;

Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove, 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier;

The Bel Air Bay Club at Will Rogers State Beach, 100 yards up and down the coast from the club border fence;

Mothers Beach in Marina del Rey, entire swim area;

Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach, 100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain; and

Santa Monica Pier, 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

Coastal areas away from the beaches will reach the 80s and lower 80s. According to the NWS, valleys could reach 90 to 103 degrees.

Meanwhile, the lower mountain elevations and far interior regions will experience triple-digit heat, with maximum temperatures being 5 to 10 degrees above normal.

What's next:

After temperatures peak on Thursday, an onshore push will bring more marine layer clouds to the coasts and some lower valleys, according to the NWS.

As a result, the cool marine air will cause temperatures to drop by 5 to 10 degrees across all coasts, valleys, and most mountains.

Forecasters predict the Antelope and Cuyama valleys will see limited cooling due to their distance from the ocean. Gusty west to southwest winds are expected for interior areas.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday will see an even stronger onshore push, leading to more marine layer clouds in the valleys.

An additional 3 to 6 degrees of cooling will result in below-normal temperatures for most of the area.

Maximum temperatures will settle in the upper 60s and 70s along the coasts, and in the 80s and lower 90s in the valleys, according to the NWS.

From Sunday through Wednesday, a consistent weather pattern is expected with high pressure and strong onshore flow developing each afternoon. This will lead to night through morning low clouds and patchy fog, with isolated dense fog possible.

Most areas will experience good clearing during the day, but some beaches may remain cloudy through the afternoon.

The strong onshore flow will bring gusty, likely advisory-level winds to some mountains and the western portions of the Antelope Valley and foothills. Below-normal temperatures will largely continue, though the Antelope Valley will remain 2 to 3 degrees above normal due to westerly winds.

Maximum temperatures will generally stay in the upper 60s and 70s along the coasts and 80s and lower 90s in the valleys.

The consistent pattern of strong onshore flow and below-normal temperatures is expected to continue through next Wednesday.