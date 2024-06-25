Riverside County sheriff's deputy arrested for alleged sexual assault

article

A deputy with the Riverside County Sheriff's Office is in custody, accused of multiple sexual assault-related charges, according to authorities.

An investigation into the allegations against 33-year-old Deputy Alexander Vanny began on June 21 after a female volunteer with the sheriff's office reported a sexual assault allegedly committed by Vanny.

According to investigators with the county's Special Victims Unit, evidence linked Vanny to a sexual assault.

He was arrested the following day and booked for multiple felony sexual assault-related charges, according to the sheriff's office.

Vanny was hired by the department in 2016, where he was last assigned to the Hemet Sheriff's Station. He has been placed on unpaid leave as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding the details of this case is encouraged to contact Lead Investigator Chris Poznanski of the Special Victims Unit at 951-955-1698.