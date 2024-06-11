Female suspect fatally shot after allegedly attacking Riverside County deputy

A suspect was shot and killed after allegedly attacking a Riverside County deputy.

On Tuesday, June 11 at 1:10 a.m., a deputy was in the 1000 block of West 6th Street in Corona when he attempted to make contact with multiple people. The suspects took off running, and the deputy followed on foot. When the deputy turned the corner of a building, a male suspect lunged at him and proceeded to fight the deputy, the sheriff's department said in a statement.

While the deputy was fighting the man, a female suspect started assaulting the deputy and a shooting occurred, officials said. The woman was struck. The fight between the deputy and the man continued; officials said the suspect was attempting to take the deputy's gun.

The sheriff's department said a good Samaritan then arrived and assisted in detaining the man. The woman who was shot was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The deputy sustained moderate injuries from the attack, while the male suspect sustained minor injuries.

Due to the deputy-involved shooting, that deputy was placed on paid administrative leave according to department policy. The shooting is being investigated by the Department of Justice.