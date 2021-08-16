Riverside County propane explosion injures 12 firefighters, 1 civilian

article

A propane explosion in Riverside County left about a dozen firefighters and a civilian hospitalized Monday afternoon.

Cal Fire and the Riverside County Fire Department responded to a truck fire near the intersection of Rancho California Road and Butterfield Stage Road in Temecula. According to firefighters, a liquid propane tank on the truck exploded, damaging two fire trucks and a civilian vehicle.

The civilian suffered minor injuries and the 12 firefighters are being evaluated at area hospitals.

