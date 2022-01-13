Riverside County infant dies after contracting COVID-19

An infant died after contracting COVID-19, becoming the youngest person in Riverside County to die from the virus, according to the county’s public health department.

The infant, who is less than a year old, died this week at the hospital after becoming ill.

"This loss reminds us that this virus does not discriminate between the young and old," said Dr. Geoffrey Leung, public health officer for Riverside County.

Health officials say infants under the age of one might be at a higher risk of severe illness with COVID-19 than older children. They say this is likely due to their immature immune systems and smaller airways, which make them more likely to develop breathing issues with respiratory virus infections.

A 4-year-old child also from Riverside County who died after contracting COVID in August. And a child under the age of five died in Orange County last week from the virus.

Currently in the U.S., no COVID vaccine has been authorized for use in children under five years old. Last week, the CDC recommended a third dose of a primary vaccine series for certain immunocompromised children aged 5-11.

