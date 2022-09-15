2 home invasion suspects arrested in Riverside may be connected to more crimes: police

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a home invasion robbery in Riverside back in May, according to police.

Deontae Coleman, 34, of Riverside County, and Roderick Johnson, 39, of Moreno Valley, were arrested this week.

According to police, Coleman and Johnson were armed when they broke into a home in the Sycamore Canyon neighborhood on May 13. A woman was in the home when she was confronted by the two suspects. She was not seriously injured.

Deonte Coleman (left) and Roderick Johnson (right) / City of Riverside

It was the fourth home invasion in the area in recent weeks at that time. The previous incidents happened not too far away.

Both men are being held on $1 million bail each.

Authorities are investigating if the two suspects are connected to other crimes in the area.