Rachel Zoe's Bel Air home burglarized over the weekend

The Brief Rachel Zoe’s Bel Air home was burglarized over the weekend while she was in Las Vegas, according to TMZ. Two suspects were seen leaving the property, and one was taken into custody; no one was home at the time. It is unclear whether anything was stolen, and authorities have not released the suspects’ identities.



Fashion designer and reality TV star Rachel Zoe was the victim of a home burglary over the weekend, officials said.

What we know:

Zoe, who currently stars on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," was away in Las Vegas when the burglary occurred at her Bel Air home, TMZ reported.

On Sunday, March 8, the entertainment news outlet reported that the former celebrity stylist’s alarm company received an activation alert and notified authorities.

Rachel Zoe attends an Unforgettable Evening at The Beverly Hilton on April 28, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed with FOX 11 they received a burglary suspect call at 1 a.m. By the time officers arrived, the suspects left the scene.

Officers then spotted the three suspects in a white Tesla and initiated a pursuit. The police chase then continued onto the eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway, where officers lost sight of the suspects' vehicle.

Officials said the suspects then ditched the vehicle in Culver City where they established a perimeter.

One suspect was taken into custody around 5 a.m. and was booked for burglary. The two other suspects are outstanding.

What we don't know:

It is unclear whether anything was taken from the home.

Dig deeper:

Zoe was not the only celebrity targeted over the weekend. A woman from Florida was taken into custody after allegedly firing multiple rounds into Rihanna’s home. The Fenty Beauty founder was home at the time.

RELATED: Rihanna's Beverly Hills home shot at while singer was inside: TMZ reports

In addition, fellow "RHOBH" cast members Kathy Hilton and Sutton Stracke had their homes burglarized while they were away at BravoCon in November 2025.

RELATED: Homes of 'RHOBH' stars Kathy Hilton, Sutton Stracke burglarized while away at BravoCon