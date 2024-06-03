Rideshare driver who witnessed assault of woman shoots suspect, authorities say

A man was hospitalized after being shot by a rideshare driver who allegedly witnessed the man assaulting a woman and took action to stop the attack.

On June 2 around 7:50 p.m., a rideshare driver was dropping off a passenger in the 7100 block of Custer Way in the city of Stanton when he saw a man assaulting a woman nearby, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

It is unclear what happened next, but authorities said the rideshare driver shot the suspect.

The man assaulting the woman, only identified as a 20-year-old, sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Details surrounding the shooting and what led to it were not released.

The sheriff's office said the rideshare driver remained at the scene and called dispatch to report the shooting. He was interviewed by investigators and released at the scene. He may face charges pending further investigation, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The woman who was assaulted was treated at the scene for the injuries sustained during the assault.