Rideshare driver arrested on allegations of sexual assault

By Alexi Chidbachian
Published 
Los Angeles County
FOX 11
article

LOS ANGELES - A rideshare driver was arrested for alleged sexual assault on a female, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. 

Kyle Jon Cook, 28, was arrested on February 14 for an incident that occurred on January 21, in the city of Malibu. 
 
Officials say he was released from custody ‘pending further review of the case by the District Attorney’s office’. 
 
The sheriff's department believes there may be additional victims and are asking people to come forward with information. 

His vehicle is a white 2022 Nissan Versa 4-door. 

It is unknown what rideshare company Cook worked for. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Special Victims Bureau toll free tip line at (877) 710-5273 or by email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org. 