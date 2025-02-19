Rick Caruso's organization offering new homes to wildfire victims

The Brief Steadfast LA, Rick Caruso's nonprofit wildfire recovery organization, is offering new homes to people who lost theirs in the LA wildfires. The homes will be offered to low-income homeowners in Altadena and Pacific Palisades. The homes will be fully funded through the Steadfast LA Foundation.



Steadfast LA, a nonprofit fire-recovery organization spearheaded by businessman and former mayoral candidate Rick Caruso, announced Wednesday it has partnered with a prefab-home construction company to provide new houses for low-income residents who lost their homes in the Los Angeles wildfires.

The prefab homes built by Samara will be offered to "low-income homeowners in Altadena and the Pacific Palisades who lost homes in the wildfires and lack the economic resources to rebuild," according to Steadfast LA.

What we know:

The homes will be fully funded through the Steadfast LA Foundation, which will collaborate with an outside organization to oversee the eligibility, building and installation process between property owners and Samara.

It was unclear exactly how many such homes will be provided through the partnership. According to Steadfast, Samara and Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia will donate $15 million to the effort -- an initial $5 million donation followed by $10 million in matching donations. The Caruso Family Foundation will provide an unspecified amount of "seed funding" for the program.

Samara will build the homes "for no profit" and at no cost to the fire survivors receiving them.

"This initiative is about keeping communities intact," Caruso said in a statement. "Many of the people struggling the most right now are those who have lived in these neighborhoods for decades. They built their homes many years ago, they're underinsured or lack insurance, and now they have lost everything. We're giving these victims a realistic way to stay on their properties and quickly return to their lives at a time when the deck is stacked against them."

Timeline:

According to Steadfast, the Samara homes are built in a factory in about five to six months, and then installed on a property in "a few weeks of minimal on-site work." Samara will also handle the installation and permitting process for affected homeowners.

"The construction environment in Los Angeles is going to be tough," Samara co-founder and CEO Mike McNamara said in a statement. "Labor and material prices are going to increase, and people will face longer rebuild timelines. We build these homes in a factory, which will avoid the strain facing the L.A. market and help people get homes on their properties faster. We're proud we can help."

Information about the program is available at steadfastla.com.