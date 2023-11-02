'Real Housewives' star Shannon Beador avoids jail time in Orange County DUI hit-and-run case

article

A judge ruled "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Shannon Beador will avoid jail time following her DUI case, TMZ reported.

On Saturday, Sept. 16, law enforcement sources told TMZ Beador drove her car onto a residential property in Newport Beach and damaged the home. She was found by police apparently walking her dog after ditching her car in the middle of the road.

According to the publication, Beador appeared to have been drinking and was taken into custody. Her car was also reportedly seized as part of the investigation.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ Beador blew a .24% BAC after the crash, which is three times the legal limit.

Beador was booked for two misdemeanors - hit-and-run and DUI - a source told TMZ, cited, and released without bond.

On Thursday, the entertainment news outlet reported Beador was sentenced to 36 months of informal probation, fines and fees, 40 hours of community service, and a nine-month alcohol program.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

In addition, the judge reportedly dismissed one count of hit-and-run with property damage.

Beador apparently did not show up and instead, her attorney was present on her behalf.

Court records obtained by TMZ indicated Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer wanted the "RHOC" to be given a harsher sentence.

Beador is still scheduled to appear at BravoCon in Las Vegas beginning Nov. 3.

