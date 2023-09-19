'Real Housewives' cast reacts to Shannon Beador's alleged DUI arrest

article

Following news that "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Shannon Beador was arrested for alleged DUI and hit-and-run in Newport Beach, several fellow housewives are speaking out.

Fellow OC housewife Tamra Judge shared on her podcast "Two Ts in a Pod" Monday she was quite rattled by the news.

"I'm literally shaking right now. I feel like I'm going to throw up," she told co-hosts Teddi Mellencamp and Cynthia Bailey.

"I don’t even know if it’s true," the Bravo star said. "I talked to Shannon yesterday, she didn’t say a word to me — nothing."

Episode 20146 -- Pictured: Shannon Storms Beador -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

Judge went on to describe Beador's demeanor as "extremely quiet" during a conference call for their show "Tres Amigas" with Vicki Gunvalson on Sunday, adding that "she said, ‘it’s been a rough couple of days,' and that's all she told me."

"I talked to her the day after this supposedly happened," she said. "That's why I instantly thought it was a lie. This is life-changing. This is going to change her life."

"I feel bad for her. I'm just happy nobody got hurt," she continued.

Bailey, a "Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum, had words of encouragement for Beador, telling her to "stay strong," while Mellencamp, who appeared on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," urged listeners to avoid drinking and driving.

(L-R) Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge, Nicole Mather, Kelly Dodd and Gina Kirschenheiter attend the House of Sillage Holiday Boutique Launch event at House of Sillage on November 01, 2018 in Costa Mesa, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Expand

"There is absolutely no reason in this day and age to ever drink and drive," she said. "I will not even have one drink and get into the car because you don’t know how an alcoholic beverage is going to hit you."

Meanwhile, RHOC alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke called Beador's arrest "a catalyst for change."

"I know Shannon has a big heart and hope this can become her story where this is a moment when everything changed for the better," Windham-Burke told "Us Weekly" on Monday.

She shared the reality star has been "going through a hard year," adding, "Obviously, what happened is not OK. You should never drink and drive. It was a very unfortunate night for her, but fortunately no one was hurt."

Beador's attorney on Monday said she is "remorseful" about what happened.

"I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon yesterday," attorney Mike Fell said. "She is extremely apologetic and remorseful. We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions."

Episode 14159 -- Pictured: (l-r) Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, Melissa Gorga, Shannon Beador -- (Photo by: Paul Zimmerman/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

TMZ reports Beador drove her car onto a residential property Saturday night and clipped the home. She was found by police apparently walking her dog after ditching her car in the middle of the road.

According to the publication, Beador appeared to have been drinking and was taken into custody. Her car was also reportedly seized as part of the investigation.

Beador was booked for two misdemeanors - hit-and-run and DUI - a source told TMZ, cited, and released without bond.

Beador joined the cast of Bravo’s longest-running "Real Housewives" show in 2014. The show is currently airing its 17th season and filmed its latest reunion last week.

City News Service contributed to this report.

