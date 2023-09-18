'Real Housewives' star Shannon Beador arrested after DUI and hit-and-run in Orange County

article

The attorney for "Real Housewives of Orange County" cast member Shannon Beador said Monday she is "remorseful" about an alleged hit-and-run DUI in Newport Beach this past weekend.

"I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon yesterday," attorney Mike Fell said Monday. "She is extremely apologetic and remorseful. We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions."

TMZ reports Beador drove her car onto a residential property Saturday night and damaged the home. She was found by police apparently walking her dog after ditching her car in the middle of the road.

According to the publication, Beador appeared to have been drinking and was taken into custody. Her car was also reportedly seized as part of the investigation.

Beador was booked for two misdemeanors - hit-and-run and DUI - a source told TMZ, cited, and released without bond.

Beador joined the cast of Bravo’s longest-running "Real Housewives" show in 2014. The show is currently airing its 17th season and filmed its latest reunion last week. Beador also appeared with costars Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" last week.

City News Service contributed to this report.

