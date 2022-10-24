Residents in this LA district can now apply for rental aid as eviction moratorium nears end

Residents living in specific Los Angeles neighborhoods can now apply for housing subsidies as part of Councilman Mitch O’Farrell’s rental aid program as LA’s pandemic-era eviction protection nears its end.

Earlier this month, the Los Angeles City Council approved a new $3 million rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District.

Councilman Mitch O'Farrell's program is expected to provide up to $5,000 per household for renters in his district who make 80% or less of the area median income, or AMI.

Applications opened at 8 a.m. Monday and the program will accept applications through Nov. 4 at 11:59 p.m. O'Farrell said it is unclear how many people the program would help until it is fully subscribed, but his office noted it is expected to assist "thousands" of renters and mom-and-pop landlords in the district.

"My rental aid program will help renters in the 13th District stay housed, and that’s my top priority," said O’Farrell said in a statement. "I’ve been a renter for most of my life and my family repeatedly faced eviction when I was a child, so I know firsthand the burdens faced by some renters. That’s why we’ve worked so hard during the pandemic to provide relief to people affected by COVID-19."

O'Farrell's West LA district has the highest number of rental and multi-family units in Los Angeles, according to Anna Ortega, assistant general manager of the city's housing department.

Some of the neighborhoods O’Farrell represents include Echo Park, Atwater Village, Silver Lake, Thai Town, Glassell Park, and Rampart Village.

The council also voted to end renter eviction protection due to COVID-19 hardship on Jan. 31, and allowed landlords to resume increasing rent on rent-controlled apartments beginning in February 2024.

Under the eligibility requirements, a family of two making up to $76,250 or a family of four making up to $95,300 would qualify for the program. Landlords who own four or fewer units plus a single-family home can also apply on behalf of their tenants.

A $1 million program he introduced at the beginning of the pandemic providing $2,000 per household aided around 500 households, according to O'Farrell's office.

