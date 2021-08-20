Residents, fans upset over parking and traffic issues at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium

The brand new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood is finally open for fans. But after the Rams and Chargers first game, many people noticed a big problem… traffic.

"People wanted football in Inglewood… this is the result," said Daniel Bell.

If you were along any of the streets leading in and out of Sofi Stadium last weekend you can relate to Daniel Bell and so many of his neighbors about traffic and parking. Bell described the parking situation as ‘a devil’, saying residents couldn’t even find a spot.

"Crazy pandemonium! Every one of these streets was just lines and lines of traffic there were people in Rams gear all around the neighborhood. It was crazy!" stated resident Eloise Borden.

While football fans were dealing with traffic and parking outside the stadium, Rams fan Stevi Dowells said she was having problems at the concession stand.

"We were standing in a line for a long time and it wasn’t moving."

After waiting 35 minute in line, Dowells said she was done and left the stadium.

"Unfortunately we did. We decided to try another time," Dowells told FOX 11’s Hal Eisner.

Abe Guzman was not at the Rams-Chargers game last week but he is excited about going to the Rams-Raiders game this weekend. He said he’s prepared and hoping there’s not a repeat even though he is worried about parking and the time it takes to get in and out.

FOX 11 reached out to SoFi Stadium officials about the situation and got this statement: "We are looking forward to having Chargers and Rams fans back this weekend. Fan safety and guest experience are our top priorities. We continue working on appropriately scaling staff across concessions, parking and guest experience. In the meantime, in order to reduce lines and minimize wait time, we will be streamlining our concession stands and menus to start the season. We anticipate adding menu items throughout the season. To help alleviate parking congestion, we encourage guests to arrive early. If you have not already purchased parking on-site, we encourage you to check out the City of Inglewood’s iParkandGo program for additional parking options."

