Fans involved in Chargers, Rams preseason brawl identified, banned from SoFi Stadium

Some of the fans involved in Saturday’s preseason brawl at SoFi Stadium have been identified and banned from attending any future events at the arena, management announced Tuesday.

SoFi released a statement confirming that several participants involved in the fight that took place during the Rams-Chargers game over the weekend have since been identified and banned as a result of their "violent behavior."

"SoFi Stadium does not tolerate violent behavior or harassment of any form. Some of the individuals involved in Saturday’s altercation have been identified, and they will be banned from attending events at SoFi Stadium," the statement read.

"We are actively working to identify the remaining individuals involved. We will continue to work with security, law enforcement and league officials to evaluate our protocols to ensure a family-friendly environment where fans and guests can safely enjoy themselves."

Fans arrived at the newly built Inglewood, California stadium for the first time since its opening in September 2020 but, what should’ve been a special night for the crosstown rivals, quickly turned into a disaster.

During the second quarter action, a group of fans were caught on video going back-and-forth at each other before one fan, who was wearing an Aaron Donald jersey, had a drink thrown at him by a woman just a few rows below him while his back was turned.

A fight quickly broke out between two groups, resulting in one fan being seriously injured as he left the stands covered in blood.

Police said that no arrests have been made but that the investigation is ongoing, according to Front Office Sports. SoFi did not say how long the ban would be in effect.

