South Gate business owner says fire near homeless encampment destroyed family shop

The Brief A South Gate tire shop owner says he lost everything after a massive fire destroyed his business Sunday afternoon. Surveillance video reviewed by FOX 11 appears to show a small fire near a homeless encampment before flames rapidly spread through the property. The Los Angeles County Fire Department is conducting an arson investigation as the business owner tries to rebuild after losing his livelihood.



A South Gate business owner says he lost everything after a massive fire tore through his tire shop Sunday afternoon, forcing nearby residents to shelter in place and sending thick black smoke across the sky.

Jonathan Martinez, owner of Rare Tires, believes the fire started at a homeless encampment along railroad tracks behind his business before spreading out of control.

Exclusive surveillance and Ring camera video obtained by FOX 11 captured the moments flames erupted near the property before engulfing the business. One Ring camera continued recording as flames intensified before the device fell to the ground and burned.

Martinez said he first learned about the fire after receiving a smoke alert on his phone Sunday afternoon. He then watched helplessly as flames tore through the business he took over after his father died.

"Without work, you can’t support your family," Martinez told FOX 11. "This was everything."

Firefighters rushed to the scene as the blaze quickly intensified.

"They opened the door, and it was like a hellstorm," Martinez said.

SkyFOX video showed massive flames and thick black smoke billowing over the area as residents nearby were urged to shelter in place.

Martinez says he did not have insurance.

"I’m still processing it," he said. "I’m worried about it, but it’s taking me a long time to process the whole situation."

Behind the business, people had been living along railroad tracks near the property. Surveillance video reviewed by FOX 11 appears to show a small fire igniting near a tent before rapidly growing.

"The guy is looking at it, and then he just leaves," Martinez said while reviewing the footage.

Within minutes, the fire exploded and spread through the property, according to Martinez.

The business sits next to another property that was also destroyed by a fire about a year ago that Martinez also believes was linked to an encampment.

Martinez said he repeatedly complained to agencies about conditions near the tracks, including homeless encampments and thefts.

"I’m tired of calling these guys — the South Gate Police Department, the fire station, the [railroad company]," Martinez said.

Asked what response he received, Martinez said: "Essentially, the homeless have rights, and they can do whatever they want."

FOX 11 observed additional signs of illegal dumping and another fire burning just blocks from the business along the railroad tracks Tuesday.

"They might not even do jail time," Martinez said. "Even if we have all of this video, how are they going to get punished?"

Now, Martinez — a father with two children — says he is trying to figure out how to move forward after losing his livelihood.

"I’ve got to keep going," he said. "I can’t just sit around."

The City of South Gate said the Los Angeles County Fire Department is conducting an arson investigation into the cause of the fire.

"Because the investigation is ongoing, the city is unable to provide additional comment at this time," the city said in a statement.

A fundraising page has also been created to help Martinez rebuild his business. Those looking to help can click here.