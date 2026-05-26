Children separated from mom find connection through books, letters, power of a voice

The Brief Gordon Philanthropies’ Sent With Love program allows incarcerated mothers at the Century Regional Detention Facility to record themselves reading books to their children. FOX 11 visited the facility as women, deputies, volunteers and community partners gathered for an event focused on encouragement, healing and family connection. Organizers say the program helps preserve family bonds by allowing children to hear their mothers’ voices despite incarceration.



For many incarcerated mothers, separation from their children can be one of the most difficult parts of being behind bars. While distance can create emotional challenges for families, one program at the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood is helping create moments of connection through books, letters and the simple comfort of hearing a mother’s voice.

Through Gordon Philanthropies’ Sent With Love program, incarcerated women are given the opportunity to record themselves reading children’s books aloud to their sons and daughters. Each recording is paired with a personal letter and sent home, creating a keepsake children can revisit long after the moment has passed.

To date, more than 1,000 women have participated in the program.

FOX 11 recently visited the Century Regional Detention Facility, where incarcerated women, deputies, volunteers and community partners came together for a day centered around encouragement, healing and connection.

As part of the visit, FOX 11 meteorologist and author Star Harvey shared words of encouragement with the women, opening up about her own journey through challenges, motherhood and perseverance. Harvey also read portions of her children’s book, Shoot for the Stars, which tells the story of a young girl pursuing her dreams and discovering her purpose.

Some of the women were also given the opportunity to record themselves reading from the book to be mailed home to their children.

"It means a lot," said one incarcerated woman during the event. "It means to me that you guys appreciate a lot of mothers, and a lot of women need this."

Deputy Jenna Underwood said maintaining family connections can play an important role for both mothers and children.

"As a mother, it’s really important for the kids to keep hearing their mom’s voice, to hear that their mom cares about them," Underwood said.

Dr. Melissa Kelley with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the event was designed to provide encouragement while reminding the women they are still seen and valued.

"Give them an opportunity to reflect on motherhood, resilience and just celebrate them as women," Kelley said.

According to national data from the Prison Policy Initiative and Bureau of Justice Statistics, most incarcerated women in the United States are mothers of minor children.

For the women participating in Sent With Love, organizers say the program isn’t just about reading a book — it’s about preserving connection, strengthening family bonds and reminding children that even when separated by walls, a mother’s voice can still find its way home.