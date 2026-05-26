All evacuations linked to Garden Grove chemical crisis have been lifted, OCFA says

Officials have announced all evacuations have been lifted in the Garden Grove chemical crisis.

The Orange County Fire Authority announced on social media that those ordered to evacuate can safely return to their homes. OCFA added on social media that its crew members at the confirmed that there was no chemical leak, no threat of explosion, no threat of fire and no risk to the public.

The announcement comes six days of crews responding to GKN Aerospace after one of its chemical tanks overheated to dangerous levels. On Monday, the fifth day of emergency response at the plant, it was determined that the threat of a massive chemical explosion was eliminated. Fast-forward to the following evening, all evacuation ordered in Orange County has since been lifted.

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