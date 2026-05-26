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All evacuations linked to Garden Grove chemical crisis have been lifted, OCFA says

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Published  May 26, 2026 7:44 PM PDT
Garden Grove
FOX 11
PREV. COVERAGE: 16,000 still evacuated in chemical tank crisis

PREV. COVERAGE: 16,000 still evacuated in chemical tank crisis

While Garden Grove is no longer in danger of a catastrophic explosion, about 16,000 people who remain under evacuation orders are still wondering when they can return home. [PREVIOUS COVERAGE]

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Officials have announced all evacuations have been lifted in the Garden Grove chemical crisis.

The Orange County Fire Authority announced on social media that those ordered to evacuate can safely return to their homes. OCFA added on social media that its crew members at the confirmed that there was no chemical leak, no threat of explosion, no threat of fire and no risk to the public.

The announcement comes six days of crews responding to GKN Aerospace after one of its chemical tanks overheated to dangerous levels. On Monday, the fifth day of emergency response at the plant, it was determined that the threat of a massive chemical explosion was eliminated. Fast-forward to the following evening, all evacuation ordered in Orange County has since been lifted.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The Source: This article used information provided by the Orange County Fire Authority and previous FOX 11 reports.

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