Hollywood Hills home invasion ends when resident opens fire on suspects

A resident in a Hollywood Hills home on Wednesday morning turned the tables on the suspects who allegedly broke into their home.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a reported shooting following the home break-in around 2:30 a.m. at a home near the intersection of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Willow Glen Road. Authorities received two 911 calls — one regarding shots fired and a second about a home invasion.

The LAPD said that an unknown number of suspects tried to break into a home and that a resident shot at the suspects.

The suspects fled the multimillion-dollar home in a white Toyota Corolla, according to LAPD Officer Annie Hernandez.

Investigators believe that at least one of them was struck by gunfire. A detailed description of the suspects was not available.

A neighbor called 911 after hearing the shots.

Investigators with the LAPD have been on the scene for several hours looking for evidence and talking to witnesses.

No property was taken and no one inside the residence was injured, according to police.

No further information was immediately available.