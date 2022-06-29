Homeowner shoots intruder in Moreno Valley

Authorities are investigating after a homeowner in Moreno Valley shot an intruder during a break-in overnight.

It happened at a home in the 24300 block of Eucalyptus Avenue around 2 a.m.

According to police, the homeowner fired at least one round and hit at least one suspect. The suspect was taken to the hospital; their condition is unknown at this time.

It's unclear if any other suspects were involved, police said.

The homeowner was not injured.