Homeowner shoots intruder in Moreno Valley

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Published 
Moreno Valley
FOX 11

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after a homeowner in Moreno Valley shot an intruder during a break-in overnight. 

It happened at a home in the 24300 block of Eucalyptus Avenue around 2 a.m. 

According to police, the homeowner fired at least one round and hit at least one suspect. The suspect was taken to the hospital; their condition is unknown at this time. 

It's unclear if any other suspects were involved, police said. 

The homeowner was not injured.