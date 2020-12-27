Reports: Officials notify United Airlines passengers of possible COVID-19 exposure after man's death

article

Health officials are notifying passengers aboard United Airlines' LAX-bound flight from earlier in the month that they may have been exposed to COVID-19, according to a report from City News Service.

According to CNS' report, Los Angeles County Public Health reached out to passengers aboard the Dec. 14 flight to issue the notification after one of the passengers from that flight collapsed, prompting the plane to make an emergency landing in New Orleans. The 69-year-old man who collapsed was later pronounced dead and coroners in Louisiana ruled that he died from acute respiratory failure and COVID-19, TMZ reported earlier in the week.

The deceased passenger was aboard UA591 when the plane made an emergency landing in New Orleans. The plane was originally scheduled to fly from Orlando to Los Angeles.

Earlier in the week, FOX 11 spoke with a local EMT who gave CPR to the passenger that fatally collapsed during the flight. The EMT, Tony Aldapa, initially said after the flight that he was not feeling well, reporting symptoms like body aches and fatigue.

Aldapa later told FOX 11 he tested negative for COVID-19 all three times.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

