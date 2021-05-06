Report: LA Council President Nury Martinez considering mayoral bid

Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez "is seriously considering'' running for mayor in next year's election to succeed term-limited incumbent Eric Garcetti, according to a report.

The Los Angeles Times quoted a Martinez political consultant, Roy Behr, as saying, "People who have watched her help lead the city through the last year are asking her to run for mayor. As someone committed to advocating for the working families, women and children of L.A., it's something she is seriously considering.''

So far, only two candidates have formally declared their intentions to seek City Hall in the June 2022 election -- City Attorney Mike Feuer and Councilman Joe Buscaino.

But now Martinez joins a list of possible contenders who have reportedly shown interest.

That speculative list includes City Councilmen Mark Ridley-Thomas and Kevin de Leon -- who both, according to the Times, have repeatedly declined to rule out mayoral bids. The newspaper said Councilman Paul Krekorian has not dismissed the possibility, either.

Others reportedly showing interest are Jessica Lall, president and chief executive of the Central City Association; and real-estate developer Rick Caruso.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Martinez, 47, has represented District 6 in the San Fernando Valley since 2013. Her district includes Van Nuys, Arleta, Sun Valley, Panorama City and Lake Balboa.

She is a former school-board member, and the City Council's first Latina president, a role she assumed in January 2020.

RELATED: President Biden considering LA Mayor Eric Garcetti as ambassador to India, report says

Garcetti, meanwhile, reportedly is under consideration by President Joe Biden for an ambassadorship, possibly to India -- though a Garcetti spokesman called the report speculative.

The news site Axios -- citing people close to the matter -- said Tuesday that Garcetti is one of multiple people being considered for the post.

"We're 100% focused on ending the COVID pandemic and passing a justice budget for the city," Garcetti's communications director, Alex Comisar, told City News Service.

Advertisement

Garcetti, whose second mayoral term ends in December 2022, served as co-chair of Biden's campaign, and said in December that he turned down an unspecified position in the administration to remain L.A.'s mayor.