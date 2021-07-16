Rep. Schiff secures $950K for Armenian American Museum in 2022 government funding legislation

As Southern California awaits the opening of the Armenian American Museum in Glendale, Congressman Adam Schiff has announced he has secured government funding to help with the construction and development of the highly-anticipated museum.

Rep. Schiff has secured $950,000 in the fiscal year 2022 federal government funding legislation to help with the construction and development of the Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California.

"Armenian-Americans are an essential part of the very fabric of our nation — enriching our customs, traditions, and communities," said Rep. Schiff over the weekend.

The announcement comes as the community held a groundbreaking ceremony Sunday at the future museum site in Glendale Central Park.

"We are grateful to Congressman Schiff for his powerful remarks at the Groundbreaking Ceremony and his steadfast support of the Armenian American Museum," said Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian in a press release. "The Congressman’s efforts to secure federal funding for the museum will help bring to reality a world class cultural and educational center that will be the pride of our community and our country."

The museum will feature a learning center with classes and courses available to the public. In addition, there will be an auditorium to host panel discussions, seminars, and live performances, as well as a demonstration kitchen.

As construction kicks off this month, the museum is targeted to open sometime in summer 2024.