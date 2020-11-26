Reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson tests positive for COVID-19, NFL Network reports

Expand / Collapse search
By KJ Hiramoto
FOX 11
NFL superstar and reigning MVP Lamar Jackson has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke the news about the Baltimore Ravens star quarterback testing positive for the virus Thursday night. Jackson and his Ravens were originally scheduled to face the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday night before a COVID-19 outbreak moved the game to Sunday.

Neither the Ravens nor the NFL confirmed Jackson's test result as of Thursday night. Officials did not say if Jackson's teammates have tested positive for the virus.

On Wednesday, the Ravens announced the team disciplined a staff member "for conduct surrounding the recent COVID-19 cases that have affected players and staff at the Ravens." The team did not identify who was being disciplined.

Prior to Thursday's developments, the Ravens had placed defensive end Calais Campbell, offensive lineman Patrick Mekari and offensive lineman Matt Skura on the COVID-19/Reserve List. The COVID-19/Reserve List does not necessarily mean those players tested positive for the virus.

Neither Los Angeles teams, Chargers and Rams, face the Baltimore Ravens in the 2020 NFL regular season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

