Chilling evidence used in Rebecca Grossman murder trial now public

[WARNING: The animation shown in the video above is graphic and not appropriate for viewers of all ages. Viewer discretion is advised.]

LOS ANGELES – FOX 11 obtained evidence used in court during the Rebecca Grossman trial. The videos and the animation rendering shown in court ultimately led to Grossman being convicted of murdering two kids in the 2020 Westlake Village crash.

Grossman, who is now 61, was found guilty on all five counts earlier in the year, including two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and hit-and-run resulting in death. She was sentenced to 15 years-to-life behind bars following the conviction.

FOX 11 got access to hundreds of items used during the murder trial and Hailey Winslow sifted through the toxicology results, text messages, deputy videos that were previously shown exclusively to jurors.

During the trial, both sides used computer-generated animations to re-enact their version of what happened to the two boys, 11-year-old Mark Iskander and his 8-year-old brother Jacob, who were crossing Triunfo Canyon Road in Westlake Village. The plaintiff's version of the animation shows Mark and Jacob on a skateboard and rollerblades. Grossman's white Mercedes-Benz showed no signs of slowing down, hitting the two brothers head-on.

Grossman's side, on the other hand, played out a different scenario. The boys' mom signals for a dark Mercedes-Benz to stop. She pushes the younger brother out of harm's way as the black SUV hits the boys outside of the crosswalk. Then Grossman's white Mercedes-Benz hits the brothers a second time.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Investigators estimated Grossman's car barreled 80 mph down the residential road. Several neighborhood surveillance cameras show the two vehicles speed by.

With her airbag deployed, Grossman's Mercedes-Benz detects the crash, disabled a half a mile from the crosswalk and automatically called 911.

Photos showed significant damage to the front and side of Grossman's white SUV. Despite her claim that Scott Erickson, a man she had met for a drink, hit the kids first – photos of his dark Mercedes-Benz showed no evidence of impact. A receipt from the two's date night list one cocktail apiece and toxicology samples revealed a controlled substance commonly known as Valium.

Blood alcohol results showed 0.08% – which is the exact legal limit. The deputy's video showed Grossman blow nine times.

Eventually, Grossman was handcuffed for the deadly crash – with the LASD video showing her get arrested and placed in the back of the deputy cruiser.

