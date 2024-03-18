Rebecca Grossman accused of 'illegal conduct' from jail as she serves time for double murder, report says

A bombshell report from the Los Angeles Times suggests Rebecca Grossman, currently behind bars over a double-murder conviction, is committing crimes from jail.

According to the LA Times report written by Richard Winton, prosecutors claim the 60-year-old woman is encouraging "illegal conduct and her team attempted to tamper with jurors" from the double-murder trial.

LA Times' report says Deputy District Attorney Ryan Gould and Jamie Castro filed a motion Monday asking Grossman to lose her jailhouse phone privileges.

Grossman allegedly told her daughter, Alexis, to make a deputy body camera video go to public, which was previously sealed by a judge, and "direct another person to talk to the judge about a new trial," the LA Times report reads.

Grossman allegedly encouraged tracking down witnesses to get them to say their testimony was directed, LA Times reports.

The allegations come as Grossman was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder in a 2020 hit-and-run crash that killed two brothers, Jacob and Mark Iskander – aged 8 and 11. At the time of the Feb. 2024 verdict, Grossman was also found guilty of two counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and hit-and-run resulting in death.

